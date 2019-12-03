If you heard Mr. Vignarajah’s promise to cut murders to below 200 and did not believe it, read his plan. If you only saw Dan Rodricks’ enlightening columns or listened to radio host C4 gush about it, go back and read his plan. And if you have read it, frankly, read it again. Why do I appreciate it so? Because it is different, in style and substance, from anything we have seen from our elected leaders, including the other mayoral candidates. It does not pander. It has measurable goals and strategies to achieve them. In times like these, it says what needs to be said, even if it is unpopular.