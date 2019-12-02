In the next breath, teachers confronted with enraged students in crisis are asked to transform in an instant. De-escalate. Be the counselor or social worker. Figure out what’s at the root of a student’s lack of success in the classroom. Why is Johnny yelling in Mr. Johnson’s face? Why is Karen always talking back? Why has Morgan been defiant and aggressive every day in science class but not in math? Only when a teacher has taken time to understand a student’s social and emotional needs can they teach. The problem is the narrow focus on academics means that when students lash out at teachers verbally and physically, teachers are asked to deploy skills beyond their training. These aren’t academic issues. These are multifaceted issues that go far beyond teaching students skills related to numeracy, history or the scientific method.