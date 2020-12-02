Republicans need to find a way out of this mess | COMMENTARY

In 2016, the GOP was trapped in a game-theory version of the parable — often attributed to Aesop — of belling the cat. It’s in the collective interest of all the mice to put a bell on the cat, but it’s not in the self-interest of any individual mouse to be the one to do it. Each Republican presidential candidate wanted Mr. Trump out of the race, but none wanted to volunteer for the political suicide mission to get rid of him — at least not until it was too late. By threatening to run again in 2024, Mr. Trump has put the presidential hopefuls in the same predicament they faced in 2016.