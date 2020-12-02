Trump-appointed judge perfectly sums up the president’s relationship to facts | COMMENTARY

The final hopes of some of the president’s supporters rest with courts and the many judges he has appointed both on the Supreme Court and to lower federal courts. Hence the plethora of lawsuits, many of which are entirely frivolous and swiftly dismissed or withdrawn. One lawsuit in Pennsylvania has some legal basis to it, because it deals with a debatable principle that involves the legality of counting absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day. Mr. Trump’s lawyers have challenged those ballots because they know most of them will favor President-Elect Joe Biden. But since Mr. Biden won Pennsylvania by over 80,000 votes without those ballots being counted, this lawsuit can have no bearing on the Pennsylvania result.