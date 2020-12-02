What one dad has learned about how to help your senior apply for college | COMMENTARY

It’s not a sign of surrender to acknowledge the pandemic has overmatched us for now. Misery and loss will continue to dominate the next few months in the United States and world. But I hope my daughter — and her peers — emerge stronger. They have learned through screens as needed, with determined teachers on the other side of the connection. Even when a failure to launch would be more than understandable, I hope they become kinder, wiser, more capable, more resourceful and, yes, more practical, too.