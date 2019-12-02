As black girls, we are raised with the understanding that adults cannot be our friends and to just do as you’re told. To some degree, it feels like we are supposed to make ourselves invisible. The girls where I come from are part of a narrative that places us inside of a box – a box that society says we are not likely to escape. We are deemed “opportunity youth” — that is, 16 to 24 year olds who do not complete school or secure full-time employment.