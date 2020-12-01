Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and its businesses, need the natural gas pipeline | COMMENTARY

I routinely hear from Eastern Shore economic development officers, like Somerset County’s Danny Thompson, bemoaning the absence of natural gas. They often call it the number one barrier to recruiting companies to the region. This, on top of the lack of a sufficient broadband infrastructure, defines our Eastern Shore counties; we are perceived to be stuck in the 19th century. They tell us to focus on farming, yet our agricultural economy is subject to the volatile commodity prices of corn and soybeans, and our poultry farmers are vulnerable to the persistent attacks by many of the same Western Shore environmental advocates who oppose natural gas pipelines. The result is that the Eastern Shore trails the Western Shore counties in just about every economic aspect.