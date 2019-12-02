I want so desperately for my patients to get the treatment that they need and deserve. They should have ample opportunities to go off the ward for gym activities, art therapy, anger management, whatever. The distant lure of getting discharged years down the line isn’t enough, they need chances to get positive stimulation every single week. Without having groups cancelled because there isn’t enough security coverage, or because there aren’t enough nurses to dispense medication as scheduled. They should be able to get individual therapy without going to the bottom of a 35-patient waitlist because there aren’t enough therapists to go around. And hell, my wish for sufficient time to run psychoeducational groups is also selfish, because that’s the best part of my job.