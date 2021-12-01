Jokes at the expense of transgender people aren’t funny; they’re lazy and bigoted | GUEST COMMENTARY

Because it is my job, literally. Cheap shots and simplistic teaching do not make me a strong professional (or a nice person to be around). Per my school and in the comedy spaces I choose to perform in, it is my job to think about how I affect my audience and represent my employer. I emphasize this because, although I deeply believe we are morally called to be inclusive, I know — based on arguments over Thanksgiving meals — that critiques of problematic comedy or teaching can be shut down with an “it’s our First Amendment right.”