In real life, I’m not any of these things. I’m a whistleblower, one whose landmark case successfully set forth legal precedent under the Illinois State Officials Ethics Act. It was an eight-year battle that started because I refused to withhold from the media incriminating state documents about the president of Chicago State University, which had been legally requested under the Freedom of Information Act. I also reported unlawful state contracts to the Illinois Attorney General's Office. For doing so, I was fired, escorted off campus by State Troopers, and my office was cordoned off with crime scene tape. And I’m proud of that. Until recently, the majority of people I encountered considered this something to celebrate. Exactly zero people were trolling me on social media. But now, in this post-Trump-whistleblower era, everything has changed.