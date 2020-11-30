Pardoning Nixon was the right thing to do; pardoning Trump wouldn’t be | COMMENTARY

One: the idea that Mr. Biden should do this, as Ford did, to heal the country, is ludicrous on its face. There is no healing in this. A pardon would only infuriate the left and cripple Mr. Biden’s presidency while emboldening the ever-more lawless right. And not for nothing, but why is it always the left that is called upon to soothe the right’s hurt feelings? Liberals have feelings, too.