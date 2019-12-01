Before my diagnosis, I wrote fondly about the misfits I worked with over the years. The deskman who started a fire as a diversion so he could steal the pressmen’s lunches. The police reporter who packed a pistol and moonlighted as a narc. The alcoholic sports editor. A guy with food stains on his shirt. A guy with drool on his shirt. A guy who was Super Bowl-caliber at burping the vowels. The society columnist who wore earmuffs to drown out the cussing.