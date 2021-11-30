Roy McGrath: Gov. Hogan ‘misrepresented important facts’ about my departure | GUEST COMMENTARY

I continue to cooperate fully, and will vigorously defend myself, in ongoing legal matters connected to politically motivated claims surrounding a customary and well-earned severance package from my position as CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service (MES). While I remain incredibly proud of our historic success during my time at MES, after more than a year of being maliciously maligned and silently listening to countless facts be dishonestly misrepresented by Mr. Hogan and others with obvious political and personal agendas, I am compelled to begin setting the record straight. I did not do so previously because, first, Mr. Hogan wanted, and I had personally agreed on May 18, 2020, that certain terms of my hiring agreement would be kept in confidence between the two of us only, and, second, because I was fearful — rightly so, it turns out — of retaliation if I spoke up.