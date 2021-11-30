Roy McGrath: Gov. Hogan ‘misrepresented important facts’ about my departure | GUEST COMMENTARY

Troublingly, Gov. Larry Hogan seems to have a problem correctly remembering facts related to my tireless work for him and Maryland. Worse, his thanks to me for years of loyal support and service has been to join with far-left Democrats in publicly maligning me. Over the course of more than a year, I have watched, largely in silence, as my friend and three-time boss misrepresented important facts about my departure — calculatedly shifting his explanation until finally washing his hands of me, like a modern-day Roman governor.
Just this month, he got the facts wrong again, publicly stating that he had “terminated” me last summer from my former role as his chief of staff (I also served as his deputy chief of staff in 2015 and 2016). Not true, of course. I voluntarily resigned last August, the same day he issued a press release regretfully accepting my departure and glowingly praising my service and character.
I continue to cooperate fully, and will vigorously defend myself, in ongoing legal matters connected to politically motivated claims surrounding a customary and well-earned severance package from my position as CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service (MES). While I remain incredibly proud of our historic success during my time at MES, after more than a year of being maliciously maligned and silently listening to countless facts be dishonestly misrepresented by Mr. Hogan and others with obvious political and personal agendas, I am compelled to begin setting the record straight. I did not do so previously because, first, Mr. Hogan wanted, and I had personally agreed on May 18, 2020, that certain terms of my hiring agreement would be kept in confidence between the two of us only, and, second, because I was fearful — rightly so, it turns out — of retaliation if I spoke up.
Mr. Hogan hired me with a clear understanding that my soon-to-be-former employer, MES, would be providing a well-earned, customary severance package equal to one-year’s salary. “You handle it with them [MES]; keep me out of it,” I remember him telling me pointedly. His directions put me in an unexpectedly awkward position with my board, which didn’t need Mr. Hogan’s “approval” anyway, but as a man of my word, I did my best to make it tacitly understood that he anticipated and supported the arrangement, without betraying my pledge. I steadfastly honored this commitment to my friend of 30 years, even as the political winds turned against me.
The same day he offered me the job, I prepared a memo outlining our agreement, two weeks prior to my starting the new job. His office has questioned the veracity of the memo, saying such personnel matters are handled by the governor’s finance office, not the governor himself. Perhaps this might be true if we were talking about any employee other than a prospective chief of staff — the only employee hired by the governor himself, not by the current chief of staff nor the finance and personnel office. The rest are hired by the chief of staff (or assigned). I followed this precedent. Mr. Hogan himself, alone, negotiated and approved the terms of my hiring.
Throughout July and early August, I provided Mr. Hogan with updates on the MES matter during our routine one-on-one meetings. Into the weekend of Aug. 15, days after media stories detailing the terms of the severance package, Mr. Hogan privately messaged me, “I know you did nothing wrong. I know it is unfair. I will stand with you.” Calculatedly, he didn’t turn that message over to legislators when he produced text messages I had sent to him imploring and expecting that he would do the right thing and publicly acknowledge our agreement. The next business day, I met with Mr. Hogan and let him know I was leaving. We parted, I thought as friends, and with a hug.
Mr. Hogan’s office now conveniently claims he wrote me the private message before he knew the facts. That doesn’t add up. The detailed severance facts had been published in this paper and elsewhere days before he promised to stand with me, and I had been discussing the matter in even greater detail with both him and his chief lawyer, Michael Pedone, for weeks before.
The now disingenuous spin from Mr. Hogan and some in his office and on his paid political staff doesn’t change the facts. I worked hard and successfully for decades to build a life and career that led me to being wanted by Hogan for the top job in his office. My misguided trust of this politician unjustly resulted in being politically persecuted and undermined for my good intentions to serve my home state of Maryland.
Roy McGrath (terrapinpride1892@gmail.com) is former chief of staff for the State of Maryland and former CEO of the Maryland Environmental Service.