A good use for infrastructure funds: removing toxic lead from our drinking water | GUEST COMMENTARY

We know the precise location of only a fraction of America’s lead pipes, but they are typically not hard or expensive to detect — just ask your plumber. The mistake the Environmental Protection Agency, states and communities might make is to spend two to three years searching for all the pipes before starting on replacement. It would be a tragedy to waste so much time for all the people living in homes with known lead pipes today. Cities should pay to replace the known lead pipes, now while searching for the remainder.