If the Progressive Era was a response to unfettered capitalism, did it accomplish nothing? Teddy Roosevelt broke up the trusts, regulated the food supply, created the National Park System and fettered the railroads. The Labor Department was established (by President Taft, a conservative) in 1913. The Federal Employees' Compensation Act, enacted in 1916, provided benefits to workers injured on the job. The Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act was passed in 1927. And then there's the New Deal, another famous attempt to slap fetters on the rough beast of capitalism. It created Social Security, formally banned child labor and established the minimum wage, among countless other restraints on capitalism run amok.