Former Maryland governor: America must challenge education inequities or we will fall further behind | COMMENTARY

In the past, crises have propelled us to reaffirm our values and help America live up to its promises. The most notable was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. The solutions to the Great Depression’s challenges were not proclamations about how many power plants we could build or how many new court houses could be constructed. Instead, there were aspirational visions like, “We will bring electricity to every home in America!” — this at a time when 90% of rural America’s homes lacked electricity. After the second World War, we invested in GI Bills for returning soldiers. As a result, our workforce and economy boomed, simultaneously growing the middle class. Likewise, as we again find ourselves in a time of peril, we must voice new aspirations for change in fundamental services like education. Today we need to say: “We will guarantee that children in America are set up for success through their experiences in the education system.”