The case against mandatory camera policies in virtual school | COMMENTARY

Consider this: The teacher suggests virtual backgrounds as a solution to concerns about privacy, messy rooms or impoverished living conditions. But Vincent has ADHD and sensory processing issues, and the only thing worse than having all of his classmates staring at him at once is having them all stare at him from in front of multiple, pixelating backgrounds. The distraction is overwhelming. For Maddie, the backgrounds increase the likelihood that she will have a headache by the end of the day, because they create artificial color contrasts and strobe light-like movements. And for Niya, the background simply reveals, even subtly, her shaky and unreliable internet connection as it appears and disappears, rarely stable enough to hide her home circumstances. Imagine being Vincent, Maddie, Niya.