Md. congressional delegation must renounce antisemitism here and abroad | GUEST COMMENTARY

As 97% of Jews in Lithuania were murdered or fled from the Nazis, the Holocaust largely decimated those who would have been responsible to preserve the cemetery. The 2014 U.S. Protect Cemeteries Act also identifies desecration of religious cemeteries around the world as a violation of religious freedom and obligates the U.S. to preserve holy burial grounds. Furthermore, the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad tasks the U.S. government with helping to preserve cemeteries abroad that are associated with the cultural heritage of Americans. And, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, desecration of religious cemeteries violates human rights, and “governments have an obligation to protect such sacred spaces.”