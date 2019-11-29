Today, President Trump sees the CIA, like the FBI, as part of the “deep state” and ignores its recommendations to promote U.S. imperial interests around the world. Former CIA directors James Clapper and John Brennan have become pundits on mainstream media networks like CNN and MSNBC. Indeed, they sound likes voices of reason compared to Trump administration officials. Of course, the CIA is still doing its nefarious work like trying to overthrow the Sandanista government in Nicaragua and the troubled Maduro government in Venezuela. From my perspective, they are still the bad guys, but they are seen as good guys compared to Donald Trump.