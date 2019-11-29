Unlike 1968 when the economy was bad in Britain, the U.S. economy now is booming and consumer confidence is high. The impeachment hearings exposed disagreements over foreign policy, foreign policy the president has a right to make. They revealed a legitimate concern by the president that U.S. aid would go down a corruption rabbit hole, something the Obama administration had been concerned about because it refused to send lethal aid to Ukraine "fearing that it would only escalate the bloodshed and give President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia a pretext for further incursions."