Breaking down the supply chain breakdown| GUEST COMMENTARY

Second, many supply shortage issues are caused by a lack of coordination among participants in the supply chain — and some quick fixes can go a long way. Taking warehouse capacity: California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Oct. 21 calling for state agencies to identify land for storing containers now stuck at the ports. This is a good step forward. The government should follow it up by also imposing penalties on unclaimed containers, which often sit around because storage and demurrage fees at the yards are too low. As an initial step, the Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions recently approved new fines for containers sitting at the port for more than nine days. The fines will begin at $100 per container, increasing by $100 per day, and provide incentives for retailers to claim containers quickly and get rid of the goods within them via fire sales. This is to ensure warehouse vacancy rates increase and make room for new containers to move in and allow normal commerce to resume, and the executive directors of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach say they have seen a 33% decline in sitting cargo since announcing the fees. That’s led to multiple delays in collecting the fines; imagine the decline we’d see if they followed through.