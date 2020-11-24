Debunking the myths of COVID’s spread; hint: younger kids aren’t the problem | COMMENTARY

It is difficult to find documented cases of people catching COVID-19 outside. Protests this summer appear to have had no effect on transmission, and it has been the large indoor political gatherings that have led to outbreaks. Centers for Disease Control guidance suggests at least 15 minutes of exposure to become infected, which is based on being indoors. However, the Centers for Disease Control guidelines should be clearer on this point. Importantly, because an aerosol can travel long distances within a room, you may be further than 6 feet from someone indoors and still become infected. Grandma and grandpa are not safe at Thanksgiving if they are sitting on the opposite side of the room without a mask! When outside, the probability of inhaling a viral dosage leading to infection is low, since the virus quickly disperses into the surrounding air. It is very safe at the beach or park.