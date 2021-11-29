For better or worse, we’re living in a surveillance state | GUEST COMMENTARY

The result is that today it seems everything we do is tracked by satellites and other ubiquitous snooping technologies. Closed-circuit cameras watch us as we drive or walk to work, enter our workplaces, sit at our desks and eat in the cafeteria. Even restrooms aren’t always exempt. We are watched doing our shopping, getting on public transport, or going to a sports arena or concert. Hidden cameras keep a baleful eye over bars and clubs. Videos of people “caught in the act” have become a staple of the internet. And by far the most widespread of all: We train our cellphone cameras on each other.