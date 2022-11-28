Maryland State Prosecutor should investigate Baltimore County conduct | GUEST COMMENTARY

In a recent investigation into an alleged misuse of funds from Baltimore County’s Alley Reconstruction Program (ARP), Inspector General Kelly Madigan uncovered troubling conduct involving high-ranking county officials. Because she lacks the power to enforce consequences of her findings, the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor should step in.

The ARP program is intended for alleys in “residential, non-commercial” communities, but Madigan found that it was used to repair a private alley serving commercial properties in Towson. She concluded that intervention by Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones “effectively changed the process that had been used within DPWT [the Department of Public Works and Transportation] to evaluate the merits of accepting an alley into the ARP.” As a result, $69,900 in ARP funds were used to repair the alley.

Advertisement

According to the IG’s report, Chairman Jones became involved at the request of a businessperson who controls most of the properties surrounding the alley. WYPR News identified the owner of the properties abutting the alley as Mid-Atlantic Properties Inc.

Chairman Jones does not represent the district where the alley is located. The report states that the businessperson turned to Chairman Jones after the council member who does represent the district, David Marks, refused to try to get DPWT to fix the alley.

Advertisement

Chairman Jones communicated by email with D’Andrea Walker, the acting director of DPWT, according to the report. Her subordinate, the chief of highway design, an engineer who is now retired, informed the IG that Chairman Jones also contacted him, calling him at home on his cellphone early last year.

The retired engineer said he explained to Chairman Jones that the alley did not qualify for ARP funding, which is intended for alleys providing access to residences for emergency services and trash pickup. He told the IG that the chairman replied with words to the effect that he “did not care and wanted it done.”

Ms. Walker subsequently overruled the chief of highway design and the ARP program manager, and approved use of ARP funds for the alley. County Administrative Officer Stacy Rodgers concurred. The decision to use ARP funds to repair the alley was made at the end of April, 2021.

On July 9, 2021, Mid-Atlantic Properties Inc. made a campaign contribution of $5,000 to Chairman Jones, according to the State Board of Elections. That was followed on Dec. 3, 2021 by a $2,500 contribution from Wayne Gioioso, president of Mid-Atlantic.

In an interview with The Sun, Chairman Jones denied having the conversation with the chief of highway design described in the IG’s report. Was the retired county engineer mistaken about the conversation, or was Chairman Jones reticent to admit a possible violation of Section 310 of the County Charter?

Section 310 prohibits council members from contacting officers, agents and employees in the executive branch of county government other than the county executive except for purposes of “inquiry or information.” Council members may not give orders or “in any manner attempt to influence or coerce any such officer, agent or employee in the performance of his duties.”

“Constituent service,” such as calling DPWT to see if they can fill a pothole, is one thing. Trying to influence the outcome of administrative decision-making on the propriety of expenditures is quite another.

Section 310 enforces the separation of executive and legislative powers within county government. It also is intended to reduce opportunities for the “pay to play” corruption endemic to Baltimore County.

Advertisement

If Chairman Jones violated Section 310, he would not be the only highly-placed member of “the county charter is for chumps” club. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. has failed during his entire first term to submit a compensation plan for his political appointees and other non-merit system employees to the County Council for approval as required by a 2018 charter amendment. The amendment was adopted in response to a controversy over the benefits for such employees during the administration of Kevin Kamenetz.

If warranted by the facts, a violation of Section 310 can constitute the crime of misconduct in office within the jurisdiction of the state prosecutor. Misconduct includes malfeasance (an act wrongful in itself), misfeasance (an otherwise lawful act committed in an unlawful manner) and nonfeasance (omission of an act required by the duties of an office).

Nothing will change in Baltimore County until the state prosecutor starts paying attention and investigates matters like this. Given who is involved in the troubling allegations, it’s doubtful that the county government is going to police itself.

David Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.