Our goal — as a city, as a community — must be to ensure that everyone has access to the treatment and the resources they need to treat HIV, and to achieve viral load suppression, which means that HIV is no longer detectable in a person’s blood. It lets people with HIV live long and healthy lives, and it means they cannot pass HIV to their sexual partners. (For more information on the Undetectable = Untransmittable campaign, visit uequalsumaryland.org.)