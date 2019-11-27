Most U.S. communities are eager to welcome more refugees. Just this month, over 390 state and local elected officials from 46 states signed a letter affirming that they support refugee resettlement in their communities. Within just a few months of being resettled, refugees give back to their new communities; they start working, pay taxes, start businesses, purchase homes and take steps toward becoming U.S. citizens. Over a 20-year-period, refugees contribute, on average, $21,000 more in taxes than the initial investment to resettle them. In 2015, refugees contributed $21 billion in U.S. taxes. Permitting states and localities to opt out of refugee resettlement has a deeply negative economic and fiscal impact on our country’s communities.