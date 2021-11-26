Census data distortion leads to baby bust myth| GUEST COMMENTARY

The facts are that the population of the U.S. is not declining, nor is it in danger of declining anytime in the foreseeable future. From 2010 to 2020, the U.S. grew by 23 million people — that’s almost four Marylands. This increase was almost the same as the average increase per decade from 1960 to 1990, and much more than the decades of the early 20th century. In the last 20 years, there were nearly 50 million people added to this nation. Maryland, already the fifth most densely populated state, grew by more than 400,000 people since 2010.