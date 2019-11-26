Over the last year, the Trump administration has proposed several harmful changes to SNAP. In spring 2019, the administration proposed a rule that, regardless of the lack of jobs in an area, would time limit SNAP benefits for people not living with children who can’t document sufficient weekly work hours; these people would lose SNAP eligibility after three months. Take Mr. J., a janitor at Camden Yards, for example. I met Mr. J. at the Franciscan Center, an emergency resource center in Baltimore City, where he was eating lunch and picking up a bag of groceries from the center’s food pantry. Mr. J. only works during baseball season when the Orioles have home games, which often puts him at 16-18 hours per week on average, falling just short of the 20 hours per week he needs to maintain his SNAP benefits. Mr. J. is looking for a second job, but he is having difficulty finding one due to prior incarceration. If this rule were to be enacted, Mr. J., and potentially thousands of others in Baltimore and across the state, would be scrambling to find jobs that are out of reach due to various factors, including a lack of transportation.