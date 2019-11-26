An advantage of being born mid-20th century is that I’ve been able to cross into the 21st to witness mind-blowing advances not just in technology, but also in historical scholarship, as evidenced in the New York Times’ 1619 Project. Oh, how grateful I am for the correctives we’re seeing to truthfully recount how black folks are the quintessence of the American story. A growing number of institutions are acknowledging the role slavery played in their development or how state-sponsored racism denied blacks full access to opportunity. Harvard has expanded its footprint in this area, as have other colleges and even old-line financial institutions. Bravo to them. But in Maryland, Gov. Hogan is resisting an equitable — and, yes, costly — resolution to a lawsuit that the state lost. A federal judge found that Maryland’s historic record has been worse than Mississippi’s in the devious ways it 1) restricted blacks’ access to higher education and then 2) underfunded and undermined black colleges and universities that came into being because of that old racism. I am thankful that young activists are keeping the issue front and center in Annapolis.