Trump team’s bizarre legal fight channels the McCarthy era | COMMENTARY

The difference today is that the gatekeepers no longer have the authority they once had. Social media may have democratized commentary, but it has also handed a megaphone not just to the forces of populism generally, but to fringe conspiracy mongers who never could have been heard without it. Worse, many of the most prominent figures on the right have no interest in being gatekeepers anymore; they want to be transmission belts, Hoovering up mass delusions and repeating them to their audiences. It’s telling that the bulk of Trump’s legal strategy amounts to crowdsourcing hearsay and rumor from the internet and handing the printouts to scandalized judges.