On becoming a grandmother and taking up tea | GUEST COMMENTARY

My mother loved her morning cup of coffee, but once the baby was down for her afternoon nap, Mom would make a sandwich and relax with a cup of tea. A product of thrift so prevalent among those we call “the greatest generation,” Mom never used a tea bag only once. My husband and I became accustomed to an ever-present saucer with a used tea bag on our kitchen counter. Once Mom squeezed out her second cup of tea from a bag, its replacement found its way onto the saucer.