Despite some major, often difficult, disagreements with our predecessors, “The Greatest Generation,” most baby-boomers acknowledge that our accomplishments and advancements were made while standing on the shoulders of those who went before. Nevertheless, the baby-boomer generation has its problems ,and we are far, far from perfect. You will inherit our flawed and unfinished work. While we haven’t given up yet, we must begin to pass the torch to those who follow. In doing so we wish you all the best. Your generation will have its own unique set of world and societal problems. However, from experience that you don’t have yet, we can assure you that it’s going to take a lot more to address those serious issues than a smart-ass response like “OK boomer.”