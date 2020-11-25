A nurse’s plea, as COVID numbers spike: Think of others | COMMENTARY

There are many new things that we’ve embraced within our COVID ICU, too, and I know there will be much more to come in the weeks and months ahead. For starters, we take an additional five minutes to don new PPE before entering a patient’s room, each and every time, triple checking to make sure we have everything we need. We accept that there will be more shifts that need covering as our team uses great caution with any possible symptoms at home, or simply tries to piece together child care in the midst of a pandemic. And we know that now, for the most part, we will be our patients’ closest human contact for however long they stay in our care. We are holding a lot more hands, holding up a lot more cellphones and helping people say a lot more goodbyes than we’ve ever done before.