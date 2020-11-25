Love thy neighbor like thy mother-in-law? A lesson in getting along| COMMENTARY

Fathers-in-law also rate relationships with their sons-in-law more positively than do the sons-in-law. Many in-laws walk on eggshells with each other, with the mothers-in-law, in particular, worried their time with grandchildren will be reduced if they offend their daughter-in-law. Political discussions between in-laws are often consciously avoided. As one daughter-in-law told us about her mother-in-law, “I love her because she is so good to my husband and gave him such a good childhood. Sometimes, well, she is really Republican, and I am very liberal. We don’t talk about those things.”