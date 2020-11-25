I thought our rag-tag meals made me a ‘loser mom,’ but they nourished my boys in a different way | COMMENTARY

At the time, I thought prospects were slim for raising children with compatible palates, let alone ever preparing a single, well-balanced meal that everyone gobbled down. These guys were not about to eat the rainbow, unless it was rainbow sprinkles on ice cream. It appeared too much to hope that I could take pride in nurturing my kids with delicious, home-cooked meals. Nor did I permit myself to assume that the family dinner hour would become a bonding experience, as extolled by parenting experts, or a road map for our sons when they started their own families.