I thought our rag-tag meals made me a ‘loser mom,’ but they nourished my boys in a different way | COMMENTARY

If texting photos of delicious meals had been a thing when my son Henry was little, his shots would consist of peanut butter crackers and bacon strips — over and over again. His big brother, Ben, might counter with a tantalizing image of coffee yogurt with applesauce, or when he got older, an after-school snack of carryout sushi and Dr. Pepper.
At the time, I thought prospects were slim for raising children with compatible palates, let alone ever preparing a single, well-balanced meal that everyone gobbled down. These guys were not about to eat the rainbow, unless it was rainbow sprinkles on ice cream. It appeared too much to hope that I could take pride in nurturing my kids with delicious, home-cooked meals. Nor did I permit myself to assume that the family dinner hour would become a bonding experience, as extolled by parenting experts, or a road map for our sons when they started their own families.
I was so wrong.
Fast forward a few decades, to a cold, rainy, dreary weekend morning. I’ve polished off the pancakes with blueberries my husband Tom makes every Sunday, comfort food for a nerve-jangling time. A text arrives from Henry and his fiancee, Martha. It’s a slow-motion video of him flipping a pancake made from the same recipe that Tom uses — one that he scribbled on a scrap of paper and stuck on the refrigerator decades ago.
The airborne pancake is one of dozens of images of homemade meals that Henry and Ben have exchanged with us by text over the years. Just as weekend pancakes became a tradition, so did sharing photos of far more adventurous creations: salmon smoked on Henry’s grill, a simmering pot of Tom’s jambalaya, barbecued ribs tended by Ben and his wife, Lindsey, on their grill in New York.
Our culinary correspondence has spawned a gentle rivalry, one with no winners or losers. It’s a friendly competition that pits dumplings steamed on cabbage leaves against puttanesca ragu or homemade, thin-crust pizza. Humblebrags abound: “Lindsey whipped up a casual chocolate tahini tart tonight,” Ben may text us, along with a photo of their latest masterpiece. On a weeknight when Tom and I settle for leftovers, we hang our heads in mock shame when images arrive of homemade naan, pita bread, calzones or an al fresco taco spread.
When the boys were young, I worried that our ragtag mealtimes made me a loser mom, and I never allowed myself to believe that they offered anything more than temporary nourishment. But my sons consumed something more lasting during those years that became apparent as they grew up. They appreciate good food and, in equal measure, the care that goes into it and the company it comes with.
It takes time and patience on everyone’s behalf to nurture a family, as does tending a pot of real tomato sauce or baking a cake made with semolina and blood oranges. When our sons text images of their tenderly prepared meals, it is an acknowledgment that our commitment as parents has paid off and that they, too, are willing to make the same commitment.
This Thanksgiving, our plan to gather together at Ben and Lindsey’s cozy Catskills home has been dashed by the resurgence of COVID-19. The right-size turkey ordered months ago, baking assignments emailed on a Google spreadsheet and last-minute runs to the farmers market are suddenly relics of a could-have-been Thanksgiving.
At least, there will be texts: of a roasted turkey meant for eight, but consumed by two; of late-night turkey and stuffing sandwiches and pie for breakfast; of Martha’s delectable Black Forest cake, filled with whipped cream and kirsch, which she has worked to perfect. And maybe someone will send an image of a wishbone broken in the hope that we’ll be together soon.
Stephanie Shapiro (stephanieannshapiro@gmail.com) is a former feature writer for The Baltimore Sun.