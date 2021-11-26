Are dentists introducing teens to opioids? | GUEST COMMENTARY

Dentists are the sixth-highest prescribers of opioids in the United States and the highest prescribers of opioids to patients between the ages of 10 and 19 years old — the age group at the highest risk of developing opioid use disorder. A study completed at the University of Michigan reported that hundreds of young people ages 13 to 30 (1.3% of 56,686 patients) who filled an opioid prescription after a wisdom tooth extraction went on to engage in “persistent opioid use” in the following year, even after the window for pain relief had closed — more than 10 times the number of people who did not fill an opioid prescription after such a procedure.