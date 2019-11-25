Although you may be new to the board, you have a responsibility equal to every other board member. Every board member is a leader, not just the president, executive committee or committee chairs. You have the same legal and ethical responsibility as everyone else, which means that if you observe or hear or read about something that appears like a conflict of interest, it’s incumbent upon you to raise the issue with the chair, and if it involves the chair, then with the board. If not for your concerns, the entire board and staff could be at risk of legal, ethical and reputational ruin as we’ve read too often in this very paper. Although it may be allowable under the bylaws, or state and federal law, to do business with fellow board members or even with the nonprofit itself, my advice is don’t — ever. Look at the University of Maryland Medical System scenario as an awful example of that ethical slippery slope.