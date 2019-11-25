It's no secret that to do business in many of the world's poorer countries, one has to grease the palms of those in charge. Want access to a country's mining rights? You'll have to put together a package deal that includes military hardware and mercenaries to help the government protect itself from its own citizens, plus some personal bribes that government officials can stuff into offshore accounts. Typically, the world only sees the end result, which is perpetual failure. It's hard to achieve excellence when money is used by cronies to protect their positions within a system, to the exclusion of anyone who may be more competent but less fortunate.