Recently, one of my friends whose parents died a few years apart during the holidays called me to share good news, however her joy was mingled with the pain and tears resulting from her parents not being able to partake in her accomplishments. She is frustrated. She is angry. She is grieving in a cycle that appears to be slowly spiraling upward toward healing thanks to the help of a counselor, her spirituality and her family and friends. When she wanted to share, she called me and I listened. I celebrated her news. I grieved upward with her, but her call lingered with me because I, too, lost my mother — more than 40 years ago. I know firsthand of the recycled longing that can arise for those we have lost during times of celebration.