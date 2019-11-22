Still, others take heart in the sizeable number of cranes that hang over parts of Baltimore, especially the waterfront. One would have to probably go back to the 1990s to find such a crane-rich environment in Baltimore. But even here, there is room for caution. Much of what is being built are apartment buildings, which may or may not be substantially occupied and which won’t be filled with owners of property who directly pay taxes. What’s more, many developers needed subsidies to move forward with their investments, even in some of the city’s most appealing areas, a reflection both of Baltimore’s economic challenges and its sky-high property tax rate.