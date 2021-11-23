Serving tamales to my in-laws at Thanksgiving | GUEST COMMENTARY

As family and friends ambled toward the dining room, I stood near the stove. “Bring your plates here for tamales!” I said. I lifted lids off the dutch ovens and that earthy aroma rushed out in steamy clouds. Serving tamales at the stove was my idea to keep them hot. But after seeing Tom’s spread of golden turkey and traditional side dishes, I realized I had segregated my tamales. Now there was no space for another platter on the table.