A ‘grinch’ shuts down Columbia’s Symphony of Lights | COMMENTARY

The Columbia Association is trying to block the Symphony of Lights by taking an action that would make even Dr. Seuss’s Grinch blush: a lawsuit. The case boils down to competing interpretations of easements — some more than 40 years old — that govern access to Merriweather Post Pavilion, which is owned by the nonprofit Downtown Columbia Arts and Culture Commission and is fully surrounded by land owned by the Columbia Association and which is managed by a separate nonprofit, the Inner Arbor Trust.