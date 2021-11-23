Michelle Goldberg: The problem of political despair | GUEST COMMENTARY

Already, the Republican Party winks at the violent intimidation of its political enemies. During the presidential campaign, a right-wing caravan tried to run a Biden campaign bus off the road, and Sen. Marco Rubio cheered them on. School board members and public health offices have sought help from the Justice Department to deal with a barrage of threats and harassment. Three congressional Republicans have said they want to give an internship to teenage vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse. One of those Republicans, Rep. Paul Gosar, earlier tweeted an animated video of himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the overwhelming majority of his caucus stood by him.