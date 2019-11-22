The rise of extreme partisan polarization has blinded many ideologues on both sides to this dynamic. The conservative movement’s takeover of the Republican Party was never supposed to be an end in itself. The point of moving the GOP rightward was to ultimately move the country rightward as well. Unfortunately, much of the conservative movement has come to see GOP victories as ends, not means. Something similar has plagued the progressive cause. Many intellectuals and activists on the right and left seem to think their job is to be political consultants for their respective parties.