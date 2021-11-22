Translation: The Steele dossier was Democratic Party-funded opposition research that had been sub-sub-sub-sub contracted to Mr. Danchenko, who now stands accused of repeatedly lying to the FBI about his own sources while also having been investigated a decade ago for possible ties to Russian intelligence. Mr. Danchenko has pleaded not guilty and adamantly denies Russian intelligence ties, and he deserves his day in court. He describes the raw intelligence he collected for Mr. Steele as little more than a collection of rumors and innuendo and alleges that Mr. Steele dressed them up for Fusion GPS.