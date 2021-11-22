Affordable housing policy shouldn’t be left up to local leaders | GUEST COMMENTARY

Illinois and Connecticut have adopted Affordable Housing Land Use Appeals Procedures, which allow any developer of housing to file an appeal in court when a municipality, through its board or commission, rejects an application to develop affordable housing or approves the application with restrictions that would have a substantially adverse impact on the viability of the project. If less than 10% of that jurisdiction’s housing is subsidized affordable housing, the local government has the burden of proving that the public interest served in rejecting the housing were greater than the need for affordable housing. This legislation has been so successful in creating new units that developers rarely need to utilize it to get projects approved.