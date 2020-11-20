2020 election polling: was it really as bad as they say? | COMMENTARY

The organization’s assessment shifted with time. In a detailed report released in May 2017, AAPOR described the 2016 polls, nationally, as “generally correct and accurate by historical standards.” When all the returns were tabulated, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.1 percentage points, which was close to the RealClearPolitics aggregate that showed her ahead at campaign’s end by 3 percentage points. (The AAPOR report also acknowledged: “The state polls had a historically bad year in terms of forecasting” outcomes in 2016.)