“Gun-shy,” a 19th century expression, described a dog that wouldn’t hunt because it feared gun-shot noise. The expression evolved to mean “markedly distrustful, afraid or cautious.” Gun-shy aptly describes Baltimore’s elected officials, police commissioner, Fraternal Order of Police president and The Sun’s editorial board, all of whom are obviously reluctant to propose any immediate, short-term measures to impact gun killings. All you hear are cliches, ad infinitum and ad nauseam, bemoaning “gun violence,” such as: it is unacceptable, or enough is enough, or work together to solve the root cause. We hear nothing about how to seize these guns before they are used to kill.