Faith-based groups have a role to play in ending health care disparities | GUEST COMMENTARY

Trained community workers from partnering health systems as well as from STAR visited patients and helped them with their needs related to transportation, financial or emotional stress, and housing and employment instability. RICH LIFE aimed to improve control of patients’ health problems through better access to medical care and resources within their communities, but the research team also hoped that people would feel more in control of their lives, having set and accomplished goals for themselves. Several of the more than 1,800 patients who were enrolled in RICH LIFE later joined the center’s community advisory board because they had learned so much about managing their health and wanted to help bring similar programs to other patients.