The Democratic Party is often violent, divisive and hypocritical; if it doesn’t change, Trump will be back | COMMENTARY

Donald Trump will soon be gone. If the Democrats are smart, he will not return in four years. With their excuse for gridlock-governing erased, the Democratic Party should appeal to the broad base of Americans. Restricting opinions the party will entertain won’t accomplish that. Moderate, invitational dialogue might. Preachings and practices attributed to the Democrats by the right may be apocryphal. Liberal behaviors must serve to dispatch those perceptions in moderates, not reinforce them! Millions did not vote Democratic, despite a severe distaste for Donald Trump, because the Democratic Party’s public behavior has too frequently been violent, divisive, hypocritical and threatening.